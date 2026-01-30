Grown Alchemist, Qantas and the art of attention

le in select premium cabins, placing the brand directly in travellers’ hands on longer flights. For Grown Alchemist, this is targeted exposure to a customer segment that already aligns closely with the brand’s core audience: frequent travellers who value quality and performance. From a distribution perspective, aviation offers access to a highly specific consumer profile. Qantas’ premium cabins skew towards globally minded business and leisure travellers who value performance, design and quality, which are attributes already embedded in Grown Alchemist’s core customer. But unlike conventional expansion, the channel does not dilute the brand through repetition or promotion. “Aviation gives us a way to reach that audience at scale, while still feeling considered and elevated rather than mass,” To explained. The setting sharpens the brand by placing it in a context that reinforces its positioning. Grown Alchemist is not the first premium beauty brand to look to aviation as a place to meet customers. Airlines have progressively partnered with brands that favour quality over novelty. In recent years, Australian brand Aesop has appeared in first class amenity kits on long-haul Qantas flights, and previously contributed products to first class kits on Cathay Pacific. Other carriers, including Emirates and Singapore Airlines, have turned to luxury names such as Bulgari and Le Labo for their own amenity collaborations. Amenity kits, in particular, represent a form of sampling that behaves differently to traditional marketing spend. Rather than a fleeting trial or promotional insert, the product becomes part of a multi-hour ritual. “Sampling in this context is experiential, not transactional,” said To. “The product isn’t being pushed, it’s being discovered organically as part of a premium journey.” This restraint of the format is precisely what gives it power. While awareness is an inevitable outcome, To is clear that it is not the primary objective. The ambition sits further downstream. “The real value is in introducing the brand to new customers in a meaningful way and encouraging genuine trial that can lead to repeat purchase,” she said. The intent is that the encounter does not end at landing but continues into retail, digital, and future touchpoints. In this sense, aviation becomes a gateway rather than a destination. Alignment with Qantas was therefore non-negotiable. “Qantas is an iconic Australian brand with a strong global reputation for quality, innovation and design,” To said. “Values that closely mirror our own.” Looking ahead, aviation may be the most distilled expression of this strategy, but it is not the only one. These collaborations are not intended to replace retail or digital channels, but to balance them, deepening brand connection through lived experience. In an era of frictionless commerce, Grown Alchemist is making a new bet, that how a product is discovered may matter just as much as where.