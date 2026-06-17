DigitalE-commerce

Google taps top Aussie retailers in AI shopping rollout

Google
Australia is the first APAC country to get access to the technology
By Harry Booth

Google is debuting its AI shopping tool with a “truly intelligent” shopping cart to centralise the customer’s online shopping experience.

Called the universal commerce protocol (UCP), Australia is the first country in the Asia Pacific region to get access to the technology. To mark this unveiling, Google has drafted in some of the country’s top retailers.

With the likes of Kogan, Bunnings, Adore Beauty, Petbarn, and The Iconic involved, shoppers will be able to make single-item purchases directly within Google search, including AI Mode, and the Gemini app.

Google said the opportunity comes after 73 per cent of Australians reported making faster decisions with its AI products, and that the AI Mode feature recently surpassed 1 billion monthly users.

Soon, Google says users will also be able to add items to their shopping cart straight from YouTube and Gmail.

“As soon as you add a product to the cart, it goes to work for you, tracking pricing changes and alerting you to when things come back in stock,” said Adrian Vallelonga, head of performance solutions at Google Australia and New Zealand.  

“And when you’re ready, you can buy directly on Google or take your cart to the merchant site.”

E-commerce retailer Kogan said its partnership with Google represented “the next step” in its journey.

“Kogan.com was founded on a simple principle: make shopping more affordable and easier for all Australians,” its CMO, Karl Winther, added. “As a pioneer in Australian online retail, we’re proud to partner with Google and bring this to where our customers already are.”

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