Woolworths teams up with Google AI in ‘global game changer’

Google has unveiled its Gemini Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) service to enhance customer experience, and brought Woolworths on board.

Gemini Enterprise will become a ‘digital concierge’ for customers, Google said, sourcing recommendations, remembering information, and executing complex tasks on their behalf.

The ‘shopping agent’ can understand image, video, and voice inputs, so shoppers don’t have to type what they are looking for into a search bar.

“Whether it is an agent cross-referencing a kitchen’s electrical specs to source a compatible induction range or an agent resolving a fulfilment error and issuing a real-time refund, the solution maintains continuous context across every touchpoint, creating a more seamless experience for consumers,” a spokesperson for Google said.

The technology was announced at NRF 2026 this week.

“Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise for customer experience is a global game changer for retail,” said Amanda Bardwell, CEO and MD, Woolworths Group.

“As the first Australian retailer to partner with Google’s agentic platform, we are evolving our digital shopping assistant Olive into an intuitive partner that won’t just answer questions, but actually anticipates your needs – planning meals based on what you love and spotting the specials that matter to your budget.

“This is a practical innovation that’s all about us doing the heavy lifting for you, making shopping that little bit easier to give you time back in your day.”

Woolworths joins Kroger, Lowe’s, and Papa John’s as a global pilot business for Gemini Enterprise.

“We are combining the best of Google Cloud’s AI and infrastructure with a business’s own institutional intelligence to power a truly agentic commerce journey,” Darshan Kantak, VP of applied AI at Google Cloud, added.

“By bridging the gap between sales and service, businesses can deliver premium, personalised experiences from initial discovery to post-purchase support – driving the customer delight that scales long-term loyalty and value.”

Google said one of its AI features is the ability to add items to a customer’s cart and handle checkout – with consent.