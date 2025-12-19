Premier Investments extends John Bryce’s interim CEO contract

Premier Retail Investments, the brand behind Smiggle and Peter Alexander, has confirmed the extension of CFO John Bryce as its interim CEO.

The company notified the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of the extension, adding that it is “pleased by the news”.

“Mr Bryce’s appointment to the position of interim CEO and chief financial officer has been extended until July 24, or when the board appoints a new CEO, whichever is earlier,” the notice added.

Bryce was appointed to the role after Richard Murray resigned in 2023.

For the financial year ended July 2025, the company’s statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) was $338.2 million, a 31.1 per cent increase from the previous year, following the sale of its apparel division to Myer.