CareersFashion & accessories

Premier Investments extends John Bryce’s interim CEO contract

smiggle shop exterior
Premier Retail’s portfolio currently focuses on both Smiggle and Peter Alexander (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Premier Retail Investments, the brand behind Smiggle and Peter Alexander, has confirmed the extension of CFO John Bryce as its interim CEO.

The company notified the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of the extension, adding that it is “pleased by the news”.

“Mr Bryce’s appointment to the position of interim CEO and chief financial officer has been extended until July 24, or when the board appoints a new CEO, whichever is earlier,” the notice added.

Bryce was appointed to the role after Richard Murray resigned in 2023.

For the financial year ended July 2025, the company’s statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) was $338.2 million, a 31.1 per cent increase from the previous year, following the sale of its apparel division to Myer.

Recommended By IR

Woman standing in a cafe wearing a red apron
Workforce IR Pro

Six things every employer in the retail industry must know

Amanda Curatore
Michael O'Keeffe standing in an Aesop store
Health & beauty

Aesop CEO Michael O’Keeffe to depart after more than 20 years

Celene Ignacio
Spectacle Hut’s storefront at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in November, 2024.
Strategy IR Pro

EssilorLuxottica strengthens Singapore presence with new Spectacle Hut flagship

Tong Van
executives signing partnership
Strategy

Amouage to expand presence in Asia Pacific

Celene Ignacio
Pinterest Trends 2025
Strategy IR Pro

What Pinterest’s 2025 trend predictions mean for retailers

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Mindy Grossman standing in front fo a blue background.
Strategy IR Pro

VIDEO: Former CEO Mindy Grossman on why retailers are like professional athletes

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.