BusinessWorkforce

Six things every employer in the retail industry must know

Woman standing in a cafe wearing a red apron
What retailers need to know about changes in employment law in 2024. Bigstock
By Amanda Curatore
It’s been a huge year for change, with Australia’s industrial relations framework undergoing the most significant overhaul since the introduction of the Fair Work Act (Cth) 2009 15 years ago. The latest of these changes came into place on 26 August 2024, bringing sweeping reforms to casual employment laws. Did you know that the retail sector accounts for nearly 9.7 per cent of the Australian workforce?Employing over 1.3 million workers, the retail industry is rapidly expanding, and so are re

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay