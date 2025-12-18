BlackMilk’s CEO on the importance of being prepared, diligent and measured

laced in her long before the title arrived, Kruger’s leadership philosophy has been built through proximity. In this Inside Retail Q&A, Kruger reflects on the mentors, rituals and decision frameworks that have shaped her approach to leadership, why resilience and energy management matter more than perfection and how staying anchored to purpose has become her clearest compass as BlackMilk enters its next chapter. Inside Retail (IR): Looking back across your career, what experiences or turning points most shaped the leader you are today? Jackie Kruger: There have been many moments that have shaped me, but a few stand out. Working at Net-a-Porter in my mid to late 20s gave me an incredible foundation. Being immersed in world-class ecommerce, technology and fashion taught me what great organisational culture, structure and leadership looks like. I learned more there than I could have imagined, and I will always be grateful to Naomi, our people director at the time, for her mentorship and belief in me. Earlier, my time working in sports and events in my early 20s shaped my discipline and confidence. It taught me the importance of being prepared, diligent and measured and that when you do speak up, you should do so with clarity and conviction. At BlackMilk, I’ve been fortunate to grow alongside the business for the past 12 years. The trust and belief shown in me by the owners from the beginning has allowed me to grow personally and professionally. That journey has been deeply transformative and continues to shape the leader I am today. IR: What personal rituals or daily practices keep you grounded and performing at your best as a CEO? JK: Staying humble and grateful is at the centre of everything for me. Gratitude has an incredible ability to shift your wellbeing and perspective, especially on hard days. Resilience is another core practice. I’ve learned that it is one of the most underrated skills you can develop in your career. The ability to recover, adapt and keep moving forward matters more than almost anything else. Learning to work with my energy rather than against it has completely changed how I show up. There are times for deep thinking, some are for execution, and knowing the difference helps me perform at my best without burning out. IR: When you’re navigating pressure, complexity or rapid change, what guiding principles help you make clear decisions? JK: Self-doubt always finds a way to creep in, especially when the stakes are high. When that happens, I fall back on what I learned early in my career in sports: pause, reflect, trust your preparation and then back the decision you make. This industry does not reward standing still. Those who stay still go backwards. Decision-making can be lonely at times, but progress is better than perfection. Annie Duke’s Thinking in Bets has also influenced how I think about risk and decision-making. It reinforces that you won’t always be right, but you must still be willing to act, learn and evolve. IR: What advice would you offer to emerging leaders in retail who want to grow with purpose and longevity? JK: Understand your personal values. Know what you stand for before the pressure tests you.Be clear on what you are genuinely good at and double down on it. Then surround yourself with people who are great at the things you are not. That is how strong teams are built, together you lift each other up. Ask for feedback often, and don’t be offended when you receive it. Feedback is a gift. You may not always like the answer and it may not match your own perception, but understanding how others perceive situations will help you grow. Growth is uncomfortable at times. When things don’t go to plan, don’t dwell on it. Take the learning, adjust, and move forward. Progress comes from momentum, not perfection. In retail especially, waiting for the perfect moment often means missing the moment entirely. And finally, manage your energy, not just your time. This is a long game. Progress is always better than perfection, and consistency over time is what builds real longevity. IR: Is there a lesson or piece of wisdom you return to often as you continue to lead BlackMilk through its next chapter? JK: I always come back to our purpose. At BlackMilk, we exist to dare people to be themselves, and that’s something very special for me. Personally and professionally, I am surrounded by creativity, individuality and neurodiversity, and I see firsthand the power that comes from people feeling safe and supported to show up as themselves. What we do is genuinely special. In a world that is becoming increasingly uniform, where algorithms smooth out differences and trends push us toward sameness, choosing to be bold and to honour individuality is a powerful act. BlackMilk gives people permission to tell their own story through what they wear, and that matters more than ever. That connection to purpose is what grounds me on hard days and energises me on the good ones. It reminds me why we exist, who we serve, and what kind of leader I want to be as we move into our next chapter.