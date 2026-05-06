CareersLeadership

Brett Blundy reveals plot to oust Victoria’s Secret chair

Victoria's Secret store sign.
Chairwoman Donna James has been in post for 25 years
By Harry Booth

Australian billionaire Brett Blundy, the owner of investment firm BBRC International, has penned a letter to Victoria’s Secret shareholders calling for the removal of its chair, Donna James, and board member, Mariam Naficy.

BBRC first invested in the lingerie retailer in 2022, before increasing its stake to 13 per cent by April last year. Its portfolio also includes the Blundy-founded Lovisa and the recently acquired Best & Less Group.

“We are concerned that the board’s interests are not aligned with shareholders because of its limited financial exposure to the decisions it makes,” Blundy said in his letter.

“Over the duration of our investment, the company’s shares have underperformed the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Distribution & Retail Index by approximately 92 percentage points.”

Blundy attributed this underperformance to the board’s “ineffective oversight of management”. He said Donna James, who has been in post for 25 years, is “incompatible with good governance” due to her lengthy tenure.

He called for shareholders to vote against the re-election of both James and Naficy, something he claimed would help create a board that matches the ambition of CEO Hillary Super.

“We believe that a board without them will bring fresh judgment to capital allocation, free management to focus on the core business rather than optimising a failed acquisition and attract directors with the expertise this next phase demands,” Blundy added.

“These are not changes that disrupt the turnaround. They are changes that accelerate it.”

Recommended By IR

Image of Westfield mall building.
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group sees steady growth across operations during first quarter

Darshana Gupta
Samsonite's activation at IFC Mall
Marketing IR Pro

The making of Samsonite’s first sustainable concept store in Hong Kong

Tong Van
Image of apple shaped bag chain
Regulatory

Red-faced Sportsgirl drops products after copycat allegations 

Darshana Gupta
A Skechers storefront in a Ukrainian shopping mall taken in 2020.
Strategy IR Pro

What Skechers’ US$9.4 billion deal means for the brand – experts weigh in

Nicole Kirichanskaya
St Argo Marshmellow dog lead
Strategy IR Pro

Why premium pet brand St Argo walked away from retail to go all-in on DTC

Tahlia Whitfield
JB Hi-Fi storefront
Financial

JB Hi-Fi’s sales growth continues despite ‘challenging, competitive’ market 

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.