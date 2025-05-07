The making of Samsonite’s first sustainable concept store in Hong Kong

further by upcycling Samsonite’s own industrial waste – edges of luggage shells and excess backpack fabric – into architectural elements like podiums and feature walls.Inside Retail sat down with Subrata Dutta, president of Samsonite Asia Pacific and Middle East, to explore the motivations behind this shift and the challenges of execution. Inside Retail: The new Samsonite store at IFC Mall is your first sustainable concept store in Hong Kong. What was the vision behind this reimagined space? Subrata Dutta: The vision behind our newly renovated Samsonite store at IFC Mall as our first sustainability concept store in Hong Kong was to lead the way in responsible retailing while enhancing the customer experience. We want to create a space that not only showcases our innovative products but also reflects our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This reimagined store embodies our belief that retail can play a crucial role in promoting sustainable practices. By utilising eco-friendly materials and upcycled elements in the store design, we aim to inspire our customers to make more conscious choices when it comes to travel and lifestyle products. Additionally, we see this store as a platform to engage our customers in a dialogue about sustainability, empowering them to join us on our responsible journey. Ultimately, our goal is to reinforce brand loyalty and demonstrate that innovation, durability and sustainability can go hand in hand. IR: The store features creative uses of post-industrial waste like luggage shell edges and leftover fabric. How did this design approach come about, and what was the biggest challenge in executing it? SB: The design approach for our store, which creatively utilises post-industrial waste such as luggage shell edges and leftover fabric, emerged from our commitment to sustainability and innovation. We recognised an opportunity to transform materials that would typically go to waste into beautiful, functional design elements within the store. This concept was developed through close collaboration with our supply chain team and eco solution partner who share our vision for sustainability. We aimed to not only minimise environmental impact but also to tell a compelling story about our brand’s dedication to responsible practices, no limit to only on products, but also our store design. The biggest challenge in executing this design was ensuring that the materials we used not only met our sustainability goals but also aligned with our brand’s high standards for functionality and aesthetics. It required extensive experimentation and creativity to find the right balance. However, overcoming these challenges has ultimately allowed us to create a unique and inspiring space that resonates with our customers. IR: Looking forward, how will Samsonite continue to balance sustainability, innovation and growth, especially in high-density, high-footfall locations like Hong Kong’s IFC Mall? SB: At Samsonite, we understand that sustainability is paramount, especially in dynamic environments like Hong Kong’s IFC Mall. As we look to the future, our commitment to integrating sustainable practices into our store concepts remains strong. While we are still finalising specific plans, we are actively exploring innovative strategies to enhance our sustainable footprint. Balancing sustainability with innovation and growth is essential for us, and we believe that our efforts will resonate with the values of our customers in these high-density, high-footfall locations. IR: How do you ensure that sustainability efforts, like using recycled materials, don’t compromise the durability and quality Samsonite is known for? SB: Every Samsonite product undergoes extensive performance testing at full capacity, adhering to our stringent quality control standards. Before any product reaches the market, it is subjected to rigorous evaluations of strength, durability and reliability, reflecting the environmental demands faced by frequent travellers. This meticulous attention to quality is what makes Samsonite truly a worldproof standard we have upheld for over a century. Our team collaborates closely to incorporate these sustainable materials without sacrificing strength or longevity. We invest heavily in research and development, continuously seeking to enhance our products so that they remain robust and reliable. IR: The brand has made major strides in using recycled materials in products. Can you share a case study or example where sustainability directly shaped product innovation? SB: A prime example of how sustainability has shaped our product innovation is the Magnum Eco collection. This lightweight luggage line showcases our Recyclex material technology, featuring an exterior made from recycled polypropylene and an interior crafted from recycled PET bottles. The Magnum Eco collection maintains the high durability and quality that Samsonite is known for, ensuring that each suitcase is built to last and contributes to reducing landfill waste. Another excellent example of our sustainable product innovation is the Lite-Geo backpack. The Lite-Geo features a unique origami-inspired design that reinforces Cordura Lite fabric, ensuring both strength and durability. Additionally, it incorporates fiberglass pullers for minimal weight and maximum strength. Its exterior is crafted from 100 per cent nylon, while the interior consists of 85 per cent recycled polyester, emphasising our commitment to sustainable materials without sacrificing style or functionality.