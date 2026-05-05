BusinessRegulatory

What does yet another rate rise mean for Australian retail?

As rates lift for the third time this year, households and retailers navigate a tighter economy.
By Tahlia Whitfield
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest rate increase comes at a tough time for retailers. Consumer spending is already down, costs are rising, and inflation remains far above target. Yet another hike, therefore, risks shoppers spending even less on discretionary items and actively seeking out cheaper deals, all while retailers simultaneously bear the burden of supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Iran.   Wayde Bull, principal and strategy director at Principals, told Inside Retail s

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