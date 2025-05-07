Scentre Group sees steady growth across operations during first quarter

Scentre Group has reported a 2.3 per cent increase in footfall to 179 million visits to its 42 Westfield shopping centres during the first quarter.

The company’s tenants achieved $6.7 billion in sales during this period, up 2.8 per cent from last year, while over the past year, their sales reached a record $29.1 billion.

The company said it is redeveloping its Bondi Westfield property, with a new Virgin Active lifestyle fitness gym and Rebel RCX concept store slated to open next month.

Moving forward, Scentre Group will target 22.75 cents per security through its funds from operations for this year, a 4.3 per cent increase.

The group expects distributions to grow by 2.5 per cent for the year, to 17.63 cents per security.