BusinessStrategy

How Swisse is preparing for the future of search

Alex Rienecker at Swisse.
AI, TikTok and the future of search.
By Adam Thorn
Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce, presented by Australia Post, is an annual ranking of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in Australia’s online retail industry. Here we speak to 2026’s #5, Swisse Wellness’ head of digital, Alex Rienecker. Alex Rienecker joined vitamin and wellness brand Swisse five years ago, where she established its digital and e-commerce function. Today, she oversees a team of 10 people covering everything from retail media to search marketing an

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