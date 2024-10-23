CareersFashion & accessories

Former Myer exec takes the helm of US lifestyle brand Aloha Collection

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

California-headquartered Aloha Collection has named Myer’s former GM of e-commerce, Lynna Barnard, its new CEO. 

Barnard, who has over 20 years of retail expertise in Australia, formerly led Dan Murphy’s, the Billabong Group and Best & Less. Barnard contributed to the transformation of Myer’s online strategy, which led to the “record-breaking Cyber Week sales” last year. 

“In this time of shifting market dynamics and rapidly evolving digital landscape, Lynna’s fresh insights and innovative strategies will help Aloha differentiate itself and capitalise on emerging opportunities,” said co-founder Rachael Leina’ala Soares. 

“Heather and I are excited to welcome her to the Aloha ‘Ohana’.”

Barnard aims to drive Aloha Collection’s growth by balancing innovation with core principles, creating sustainable and profitable outcomes, and promoting giving back through its Malama ‘Aina program.

Heather Aiu and Rachael Leina’ala Soares developed the Aloha Collection in California, drawing inspiration from Hawaiian backgrounds. 

