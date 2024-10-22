BusinessStrategy

‘We are eager to expand our retail network’: Paul Smith’s North American boss

LAS VEGAS – SEP 03 : Exterior of a Paul Smith store in Las Vegas strip on September 03 2015. Paul Smith is a British designer with more than 300 shops worldwide.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
It is not by accident that Paul Smith has become one of the most recognised names in the apparel industry today.  The British-born fashion brand has been dressing celebrities and 1 per cent shoppers, ranging from David Bowie and Jenna Ortega, for the past 54 years.  After starting with a single, quaint location in Nottingham, England, in 1970, Paul Smith now has 130 stores in over 60 countries.  Inside Retail connected with Danny Power, president of Paul Smith North America, to learn

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay