‘We are eager to expand our retail network’: Paul Smith’s North American boss

to learn more about his overarching goals for the brand’s international expansion and how he started his retail career. Inside Retail: How did you get your initial start in the world of retail? Danny Power: During my school and university breaks, I worked at a men’s store in the UK, where Paul Smith was one of the key brands we carried. My passion for the clothing meant that instead of receiving a paycheck, I often found myself owing the store money as I was constantly purchasing the newest styles on the floor. IR: How has your previous experience in the retail industry, working with companies like Diesel, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss, prepared you for your current role with Paul Smith? DP: I’ve worked in all aspects of fashion and retail, from operations to wholesale and from merchandising to retail. I like to think that gives me a well-balanced view of what drives a brand and a region towards one common goal. My time at Boss taught me excellent operational standards both globally and locally, and at Diesel, I was lucky enough to see a talented creative director like Glen Martins come into the business and deliver a definitive design and merchandising strategy that was able to move the brand forward. IR: What are some goals you hope to accomplish in your current role? DP: North America is a key market that we are committed to prioritising further. Our goal is to weave Paul Smith into the local narrative and enhance brand awareness. Each day, I find myself more enamoured with the essence of Paul Smith and our challenge now is to effectively communicate the beauty and authenticity of this brand to North American consumers. We will explore innovative ways to engage and connect, ensuring that Sir Paul’s values shine through in every communication. Additionally, we’ll focus on strengthening the regional organisation to capitalise on the opportunities we see in the market. IR: What does a day in your life look like? DP: At this stage, my days are built around connecting with as many internal and external partners as possible. Also, I am focused on evaluating the opportunities for the brand and how we can effectively capitalise on them. IR: What is your approach to trying to maintain a work-life balance? DP: I believe we perform best when we’re happy in our lives, so fostering a positive culture and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is essential. Everyone has their own definition of what that looks like, but I’m fortunate to find joy in my work, which makes a significant difference. IR: In a short amount of time, Paul Smith (the brand) will be celebrating its 55th anniversary. In an industry as competitive as the fashion market, why do you think it still has such a hold on customers? DP: Well, we have Sir Paul himself. If I could get every consumer target in North America to meet him personally I would. He is really an inspiration and a wonderful human. This brand has been developed around a love of life, people and design. That’s timeless. IR: What are some things we can expect to see from the brand to keep it intriguing to the modern consumer for the next 50? DP: As Paul says, “You can find inspiration in everything. If you can’t, then you’re not looking properly. It’s all about using your eyes. It’s all there for you, free of charge.” We’ll take this philosophy and apply it to contemporary culture. By continuing to collaborate with like-minded brands across all aspects of design, we’ll ensure our offerings remain fresh and relevant. Our commitment to delivering high-quality tailoring, ready-to-wear, and accessories will always reflect the distinct Paul Smith ethos, presenting them in a way that captures the brand’s unique spirit. IR: This month, Paul Smith just opened a new store in San Francisco’s historic Jackson Square district. In what ways does this location differ from the previous San Francisco store? DP: The new location embraces a more neighbourhood-oriented vibe, allowing us to truly connect with the San Francisco residents rather than focusing on tourists as we did in our previous spot. The creativity that permeates the area aligns perfectly with our brand’s identity, fostering an environment where we can engage meaningfully with the community. We’re excited to build relationships and become a valued part of this vibrant neighbourhood! IR: What cities may we expect to see a bricks-and-mortar store pop up next? DP: While we have no immediate plans in place and are not in a hurry, we are eager to expand our retail network in North America and will continue to seek the right opportunities. IR: In addition to expanding the brand’s retail network in North America, what other retail initiatives can we expect to see from the brand in the coming year? DP: Earlier this year, we soft launched an in-store made-to-measure service in our Wooster [Street] shop [in New York City] and plan to place a stronger focus on our tailoring expertise in North America throughout the year ahead.