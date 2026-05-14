BusinessStrategy

Kogan’s CEO on why “not paying too much” built a $10 billion business

“In the early days, the industry was focused on why it wouldn’t work,” stated Kogan.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Two decades ago, in a Melbourne garage running on dial‑up, Ruslan Kogan bet that Australians would happily buy big‑ticket TVs online long before the rest of the industry believed it was possible. While incumbents clung to showrooms and middlemen, Kogan.com built its own tech stack, went direct to manufacturers and proved that digital efficiency could beat bricks-and-mortar on both price and experience. What began with a single TV has since grown into a $10 billion business spanning retail an

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