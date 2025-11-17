Major retailers caught in asbestos play sand recall

Several major retailers across Australia and New Zealand, including Kmart and Target, have issued recalls of children’s play sand products after laboratory tests detected traces of tremolite and chrysotile asbestos.

The affected products, sold between 2020 and 2025, include colourful play sands and sand castle building sets.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) first issued a national recall notice for products supplied by Educational Colours on November 12.

Officeworks pulled out the products on November 13, while Kmart and Target followed suit with additional recalls on Monday for their branded 14-piece sand castle sets and blue, green, and pink “magic sand” products.

The ACCC confirmed that while asbestos fibres were detected in samples, airborne respiratory asbestos was not found.

“While the risk that any asbestos found is likely to be airborne or fine enough for inhalation is low, this may still pose a risk,” the agency said.

Retailers have been advised to remove the affected products from shelves and warn customers. In New Zealand, at least five schools reported closures after using Kmart’s sand products, while more than 120 parents contacted authorities about potential exposure.

“We urge families who have purchased these products to stop using them immediately,” said Ian Caplin, a product safety spokesperson for New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.