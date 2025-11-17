BusinessRegulatory

Major retailers caught in asbestos play sand recall

colored sand
The ACCC confirmed that while asbestos fibres were detected in samples. (Source: Retail Safety NZ)
By Kaycee Enerva

Several major retailers across Australia and New Zealand, including Kmart and Target, have issued recalls of children’s play sand products after laboratory tests detected traces of tremolite and chrysotile asbestos.

The affected products, sold between 2020 and 2025, include colourful play sands and sand castle building sets.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) first issued a national recall notice for products supplied by Educational Colours on November 12.

Officeworks pulled out the products on November 13, while Kmart and Target followed suit with additional recalls on Monday for their branded 14-piece sand castle sets and blue, green, and pink “magic sand” products.

The ACCC confirmed that while asbestos fibres were detected in samples, airborne respiratory asbestos was not found.

“While the risk that any asbestos found is likely to be airborne or fine enough for inhalation is low, this may still pose a risk,” the agency said.

Retailers have been advised to remove the affected products from shelves and warn customers. In New Zealand, at least five schools reported closures after using Kmart’s sand products, while more than 120 parents contacted authorities about potential exposure.

“We urge families who have purchased these products to stop using them immediately,” said Ian Caplin, a product safety spokesperson for New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Recommended By IR

Snoop Dogg wears Lovechild jewelry in campaign image
Marketing

Snoop Dogg creates jewellery label with Metal Alchemist founder Carolyn Rafaelian

Sean Cao
a model wearing gold attire gracing the australian fashion week
Marketing

AFW secures one-year lifeline after industry meeting

Celene Ignacio
Chick-fil-A staff serving food to customers at the pop-up store in Singapore.
Strategy IR Pro

Chick-fil-A’s head of Asia Pacific Hugh Park on the brand’s Asian expansion plan

Tong Van
Online marketplaces

Alibaba falls short on sales, but profit exceeds estimates

Deborah Sophia
A campaign image showing a brunette model in a Sportsgirl graphic t-shirt holding a striped flag
Sustainability IR Pro

Sussan Group CEO Rebecca Hard on becoming a B Corp and sustainable fashion

Tamera Francis
Regulatory

Concept Eight buys Acai Brothers, ramps up Noodle Box US growth

Sarah Stowe
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.