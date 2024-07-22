CareersFashion & accessories

Bassike co-founder Mary Lou Ryan steps down

(Source: Bassike)
By Celene Ignacio

Bassike co-founder Mary Lou Ryan has decided to leave the fashion company.

“After 18 years, I have decided to step out of the business to pursue other creative and meaningful endeavours,” said Ryan on a LinkedIn post.

“The simple idea to reinvent a ‘basic’ white tee-shirt became a wonderful business marked by creativity, purpose, and collaboration.”

Earlier this year, Ryan told Inside Retail that it was her priority to scope out the priorities for the business.

She also emphasised the importance of local manufacturing as Basikke transferred its denim production from Japan to Australia.

