Sephora names George Tsoukalas as ANZ boss

Former L’Oréal, Elizabeth Arden, and Scentre Group executive George Tsoukalas has been named the new GM of Sephora’s Australia and New Zealand division.

Tsoukalas, a 27-year retail veteran, enters the role from his latest post as MD of Heinemann Oceania. He succeeds Mark O’Keefe, who announced his resignation in February.

“We have enjoyed some of the most wonderful times, and I cannot thank you enough for the precious memories our time together has created,” O’Keefe said in his announcement, before promising to embark on a “new beauty adventure” in August.

Sephora called Tsoukalas a “seasoned retail leader”, adding that he takes the helm at Sephora ANZ as it “steps into this new era”. Since its launch in late 2014, Sephora ANZ now operates more than 30 stores.

“The future is bright for Sephora Australia and New Zealand,” Tsoukalas said. “As we move towards the second half of the year, we will be unveiling new brands and exciting initiatives, but equally important is doubling down on the fundamentals – our people, our brand partners, and our community of beauty fans.”

“We are focused on strengthening our presence across Australia and New Zealand and reaffirming our position as the world’s leading global prestige beauty retailer.”