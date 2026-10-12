Domino’s Pizza Enterprises CEO seizes ANZ reins as Merrill Pereyra exits

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises CEO and MD Andrew Gregory has taken direct control of the group’s Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business, effective immediately, as the company accelerates its reset plan.

The leadership change follows a mutual agreement between Domino’s and ANZ CEO Merrill Pereyra for Pereyra to leave the business.

According to the company, Pereyra led the business through a key phase of Domino’s reset, which has focused on reducing costs, paying down debt, strengthening cash flow and improving franchise partner returns.

“The reset has established a stronger foundation for the business and remains on track,” chairman Jack Cowin said. “Australia/New Zealand is critical to the Group’s success, and the Board supports Andrew taking direct responsibility to increase the pace of execution while maintaining a clear focus on sustainable, profitable growth for franchise partners.”

Gregory brings decades of quick-service restaurant experience to the role, including as a former CEO of McDonald’s Australia.

Domino’s is also searching for a new CEO to lead its ANZ business, with the existing leadership team continuing to support regional operations in the meantime.

Pereyra was appointed to the role earlier this year and has more than 30 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant sector. His previous roles include regional leadership positions at McDonald’s and the CEO role at Domino’s Pizza Indonesia.