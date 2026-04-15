BusinessStrategy

Zac Posen fuels excitement for Old Navy with Christopher John Rogers collaboration

(Left to right) Models Ming Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons and Kimore Lee Simmons standing next to designer Christopher John Rogers.
“Old Navy has always been one of Gap’s better brands, but it has undergone a reinvigoration.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Few fashion corporations have had as notable a comeback as Gap Inc. has had in recent years, with CEO Richard Dickson working hard to revive brands such as Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic. One key move the former Mattel president made was hiring Zac Posen, a designer known for his eye for trends and strong industry connections. The strategy seems to be paying off. Old Navy’s latest fiscal results show full-year net sales of $8.7 billion, a 3 per cent increase from the previous year. Reta

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