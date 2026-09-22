BusinessStrategy

Why small brand moments make a big impression

Innocent carton packaging joke.
Why small brand moments matter.
By Tom Law
Imagine doing your weekly grocery shop. You flip a smoothie bottle over to check the size. Printed on the underside is “Stop looking at my bottom”. You crack a smirk and throw it in your basket. UK smoothie brand Innocent has hidden that joke under its bottles and cartons for years. It was never televised or backed by any media spend. But many people remember that same smirky Sunday shop. So, what are shoppers looking at? Retail spend concentrates at the top on the big and shiny stuff. Think

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