BusinessOnline marketplaces

Why Shein’s underwhelming IPO debut raises concerns about its future growth

Staff members pose for photos during the listing ceremony for online retailer Shein at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong
The listing ceremony for online retailer Shein at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. (Source: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
By Tong Van
Shein’s first day as a Hong Kong-listed company offered a sobering verdict on a business that was once one of the world’s most highly valued private retailers. The fast-fashion giant opened trading at HK$48.56 per share, the same price as its initial public offering, before falling as much as 10 per cent to around HK$43.8 in early trading. The shares later recovered much of those losses, closing broadly flat. The company raised about US$1.7 billion in the offering, but its roughly US$26.5 bi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory IR Pro

When the high wears off: Retail fallout from Thailand’s pot reversal

Michael Baker
businessman using AI
Strategy

Retailers wary of growing consumer scepticism of AI, report finds

Sean Cao
The increasing popularity of Korean culture and cuisine is fuelling demand for Gami Chicken.
Openings & closings

Gami Chicken boosts regional footprint with Albury site

Sarah Stowe
Strategy IR Pro

Steve Madden launches a wine: Why footwear can’t be confined to fashion

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Several female models on stage at the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Financial IR Pro

What Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 results reveal about the brand’s turnaround progress

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Aje store
Fashion & accessories

Aje set to hit the catwalks of Paris

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay