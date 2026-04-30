BusinessStrategy

Why a budget and rate rise could make May retail’s crunch month

David Jones Doncaster.
Retail faces a tough May ahead. (Source: David Jones)
By Jared Dickson
Retailers will be biting their fingernails to the quick as the month of May is set to determine sales and earnings for the calendar year 2026. In the first fortnight of May, the Reserve Bank of Australia will meet to consider its position on interest rates in response to rising inflation. The RBA’s meeting on May 4 and 5 will be followed by the Federal budget to be released on May 12. Both events come at a time when consumer and business confidence levels have been rocked by inflation pressure

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