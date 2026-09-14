BusinessStrategy

Who will buy Apple’s $3,499 foldable iPhone?

John Ternus holds the iPhone Duo.
John Ternus unveils the iPhone Duo.
By Reuters
Apple’s new foldable iPhone has launched in the US with impressive features and a premium price tag, starting at $1,999 (or AU$3,499). But some observers in the packed room at the launch event in Cupertino, California, were left questioning its appeal beyond wealthy tech enthusiasts. Apple executives demonstrated the iPhone Duo running a variety of apps including Zoom, Slack and Netflix on an expanded display, as they showcased its ability to be used for work, content creation and entertainmen

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