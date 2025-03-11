What drives Lush co-founder Rowena Bird’s passion for beauty and retail

o trying to maintain a work-life balance? RB: I set boundaries, such as avoiding emails in bed, and spending quality time with loved ones. I love to travel, so I make sure I always have exciting trips booked and I’m working on getting all my countries ticked off. I am fortunate enough to live near the beach, so I get out there every day for a beach clean and to see the sunrise. In the early days, it was all about the work, work always came first, now I realize that the work will still be there but people might not be, so I put my family and friends first but still get my work done. IR: The items in my toolbox that make me feel prepared are… RB: A sense of humor, keep it with you and anything is possible. IR: The best or most unconventional piece of advice I ever received was… RB: To say yes to opportunities and embrace the unexpected – it leads to exciting things. Letting go of rigid plans has allowed for organic growth and innovation. IR: My best advice for those starting their entrepreneurial journey is to… RB: Surround yourself with good people with a mix of skills whom you like spending time with. Everything is always easier with friends on your same wavelength, and only do something you are passionate about. IR: What continues to drive your passion for the retail industry? RB: Making a difference in people’s lives. When you hear about a customer coming into one of our shops and how it is the highlight of someone’s day as they are welcomed with kindness, or how one of our products has cleared up someone’s skin and they now have the confidence to wear short sleeves or no makeup. Those little things make it all worthwhile. IR: Outside of work, I’m passionate about… RB: All sorts of things. I do love to travel and if I can combine that with work, then all the better. I’m incredibly passionate about helping to provide opportunities for young people who may not have had the best start in life. I’m a long-term supporter of The Fresh Start Foundation, which was set up by a good friend to support orphans and other vulnerable children in The Gambia. I’m also keen on reducing plastic waste where I can, though I have to admit, I do love to shop. It’s my dream to be able to combine my love of all of the above and to set up a marketplace where I can help artists from around the world sell their arts and crafts. IR: My current favorite Lush product is… RB: That’s always a tough one because it changes all the time, it is whatever I have just invented! Ro’s Argan Body Conditioner will always be one of my favorites. It’s a product I created and it’s the perfect floral, rose scent to moisturize skin without a greasy feel. However, the product I would take to a desert island is the Ultrabland cleanser. So gentle, so effective and so necessary.