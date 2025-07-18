Von Dutch enters FMCG with launch of beverages and cafes

Fashion brand Von Dutch is expanding its global footprint by entering into the food, beverage and hospitality markets.

The brand has signed a global food and beverage licensing deal to introduce drinks, wellness-centred snacks and cafe-longe hybrids under its new Von Dutch F&B brand.

The venture will be led by CEO Joe Wallace, who has a track record of raising millions in capital and has led several first-to-market products across food tech, hospitality and consumer goods.

“Weʼre building more than a food brand – weʼre creating a whole empire. Von Dutch will be about entertainment, hospitality, wellness, authenticity, and bringing in new energy,” said Wallace.

Von Dutch F&B will launch a line of organic, plant-based mocktails and sodas in partnership with Flavor House, a beverage incubator.

It will also launch a liquor line including vodka, tequila, beer, and hard seltzers, following the brand’s Von Dutch Water, which has been described as “a premium hydration product that reintroduced the label to a new generation of outlets from convenience stores to bars and restaurants as well as music festivals”.

The brand will also unveil its Von Dutch Cafes across New York and Los Angeles, over 12 months, with the spaces transitioning from “daytime coffee and snack hubs into after-hours destinations with mocktails, cocktails, and live entertainment”.

The brand, acquired by the White Space Group (WSG) in 2024, will also launch an immersive sub-brand called ‘Von Dutch Loves’, focusing on music, nightlife, and underground culture through exclusive drops, festival partnerships, artist collaborations, and community-driven events.

“Together, weʼre building the future of lifestyle – from the way you dress to the way you eat, drink, and connect,” said WSG CEO Jack Cheika.

“This partnership is about creating cultural relevance in every corner of peopleʼs lives.”