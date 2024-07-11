Von Dutch sold. New owners promise to expand global footprint

Hollywood fashion and lifestyle brand Von Dutch has been sold to brand management firm WSG Brands and is set for further global expansion.

Former owners Groupe Royer and its subsidiary Royer Brands International completed the transfer of ownership last month.

Following the acquisition, Von Dutch will be headed by Jack Cheika and Marc Benitez, WSG’s CEO and COO. Cheika is a seasoned expert in product, branding, retail and licensing, while Benitez has 25 years of experience, having held influential roles at ABG, CAA-GBG, Kenneth Cole, and Coach.

Von Dutch will continue to expand globally under the new ownership. The brand currently has presence in the US, Europe, Indonesia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand.

WSG said it will ensure that each item will stay true to the authenticity and heritage of the brand as a symbol of dynamic self-expression and bold individuality.

“Our vision is to make Von Dutch not just a brand, but a movement that celebrates individuality and bold expression globally,” Benitez and Cheika said in a joint statement.