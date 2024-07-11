BusinessFinancial

Von Dutch sold. New owners promise to expand global footprint

By Sean Cao

Hollywood fashion and lifestyle brand Von Dutch has been sold to brand management firm WSG Brands and is set for further global expansion.

Former owners Groupe Royer and its subsidiary Royer Brands International completed the transfer of ownership last month.

Following the acquisition, Von Dutch will be headed by Jack Cheika and Marc Benitez, WSG’s CEO and COO. Cheika is a seasoned expert in product, branding, retail and licensing, while Benitez has 25 years of experience, having held influential roles at ABG, CAA-GBG, Kenneth Cole, and Coach. 

Von Dutch will continue to expand globally under the new ownership. The brand currently has presence in the US, Europe, Indonesia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand.

WSG said it will ensure that each item will stay true to the authenticity and heritage of the brand as a symbol of dynamic self-expression and bold individuality.

“Our vision is to make Von Dutch not just a brand, but a movement that celebrates individuality and bold expression globally,” Benitez and Cheika said in a joint statement.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects sales to surpass $1 billion this year

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Sports & adventure

New Balance introduces new retail concept in Singapore

Irene Dong
Food & beverage IR Pro

Reimagining tradition: Rive Gauche Pâtisserie embraces change in Singapore

Anil Prabha
Luxury IR Pro

How this brand aims to break the stigma around lab-grown diamonds

Heather McIlvaine
Workforce

UK ‘Lawsuit’ draws attention to work conditions in fashion industry

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay