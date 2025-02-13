CareersGifts & toys

Toys R Us CEO Penny Cox resigns

penny cox
Toys R Us ANZ CEO Penny Cox has resigned, effective immediately. (Source: Penny Cox/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Toys R Us ANZ CEO Penny Cox has resigned with immediate effect.

Cox joined Toys R Us as CEO in July 2023, succeeding Louis Mittoni, who resigned from the role.

Current chairman Kelly Humphreys will take the role of interim executive chair while current non-executive director Teresa Smith will assume the position of interim executive director until a new CEO has been appointed.

Toys R Us said that a search for a new CEO is already ongoing.

“The board acknowledges Penny’s contribution since joining the company in 2023 and wishes her well for the future,” said the company in a short stock exchange filing.

Last year, Toys R Us said it agreed to acquire arts and crafts retail brand Riot, expanding the toy company’s product offering and bolstering its position in the e-commerce space.

