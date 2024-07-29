Vinnies to open eight more stores in Victoria as demand soars

St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria, also known as Vinnies Victoria, plans to open eight new shops in the state to respond to an increasing demand in the community for clothing and household goods.

The Catholic charity is planning to open shops in the coming months in Fitzroy, Prahran, Mount Waverley, Belmont, Portland, and a Vinnies popup shop in Ascot Vale.

“Our expansion reflects the increasing demand for our services and the growing popularity of thrifting,” said Neil Harvey, GM of retail at St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria.

“Each new shop will be a hub of local community support, sustainable fashion and unique finds. As we grow, the need for quality donations is more critical than ever.”

The charity is calling for more donations to its shops to help support local community services.

Last year, Vinnies Victoria said it sold nearly 720,000 more garments than in 2022.