BusinessWorkforce

The Social Outfit CEO on building commercial success through an ethical model

Local manufacturing, refugee jobs and retail reality can coexist, by design. (Source: TSO).
By Tahlia Whitfield
In Australian fashion, ethical sourcing is often discussed as a supply-chain add-on – a certification here, a recycled fabric there. What is far rarer is a vertically integrated, local manufacturing model operating at commercial scale, where social impact is structurally embedded within the business. The Social Outfit sits precisely in that tension. Part charity, part retailer, part manufacturer, the Sydney-based fashion brand employs refugee and migrant women across retail, sewing and garment

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Thirteen Lune co-founder and CEO Nyakio Greieco standing in Thirteen Lune’s Los Angeles flagship store.
Strategy IR Pro

Thirteen Lune CEO Nyakio Grieco talks SNR Capital acquisition and what’s next

Nicole Kirichanskaya
scenic shot of wind turbines blue sky clouds and grass with cows of amazon's hawkesdale wind farm 2025
Sustainability IR Pro

Amazon’s Michael Cooley on how a wind farm is meeting the needs of the consumer

Tamera Francis
Kallo Town Centre
Shopping centres & malls

Oreana sells Kallo Town Centre for $64.5 million

Celene Ignacio
Estee Lauder lipsticks
Workforce

Estee Lauder may slash up to 7000 jobs to return to profitability

Celene Ignacio
Chines Gen Z consumers in the foreground with the Shanghai skyline in the background
Strategy IR Pro

Decoding Chinese consumer spending behaviour in 2025 

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay