The Social Outfit CEO on building commercial success through an ethical model

ment production, while operating physical stores and an online business. At the centre of that system is Amy Low, who stepped into the CEO role after years on the board, not to reinvent the model, but to prove how far it could actually go. Low was introduced to The Social Outfit at a moment when the organisation was preparing to open its first store and navigating retail operations for the first time. Her early involvement focused on fundamentals: sourcing hangers, organising a cash drawer, and establishing the operational basics that established retailers rarely think twice about. What struck her was not weakness, but strength. “The Social Outfit has grown, survived, thrived and delivered impact over 10 years without a commercial retail operating system,” she told Inside Retail. In fact, the organisation’s early success was achieved despite the absence of the basic systems and processes typical of a fashion retailer. Low believed that itself was a sign the business could scale further without compromising its purpose. “The argument is that social enterprise models aren’t inherently fragile; they’re often under-resourced. Build the commercial spine properly, and impact doesn’t dilute but compounds.” Still, operating inside fashion means confronting its economic realities. Margins are tight, inventory risk is real, and consumer expectations are unforgiving. Low is clear that this tension doesn’t disappear inside a purpose-led organisation. “It’s a real balance, because we’re measured. Our mission is really around people. We put people first in every decision,” she explained. At the same time, The Social Outfit operates in a “dynamic market”. The response has been to treat the customer not as an external force, but as part of the community. “How well do we know our customer? How can we include our customers in our broad community and extend our impact?” she asked. A familiar retail experience That integration is deliberate, and despite being a charity and social enterprise, the retail experience is designed to feel familiar. “For a customer who walks through our doors in our Newtown store or buys something from our website, they have the experience that they would have in other retail stores,” Low said. What differs is not the product interface but the underlying operating logic. The Social Outfit’s vertically integrated structure, operating its own workroom, employing nine sewers and using donated deadstock fabrics, allows it to respond to demand in ways offshore manufacturing cannot. “If we have the fabric in stock and we are out of a size, we could make that in our workroom and have it in the store in a week or two weeks,” she said. “That is a really rare thing.” Employment pathways also sit at the heart of that system. The Social Outfit runs two formal programs: a retail program that offers migrant workers their first job in customer service, and an industrial sewing program delivered with TAFE NSW that extends into paid garment production. “A key part of what we offer is to support women who are not familiar with the Australian workplace and have really struggled to find work,” Low said. Recruitment happens through settlement service providers, community groups, family referrals and word of mouth, not unlike mainstream retail, but eligibility is inverted. “If you have a low level of English and you haven’t had a job but you have the right attitude, those things make you quite eligible for our programs,” she explained. That inversion reshapes onboarding itself. For example, before starting work, staff are walked through employment contracts line by line. “We sit down with them and explain what superannuation is… why taxes are taken out,” Low said. Where expertise falls outside the organisation’s remit, The Social Outfit refers workers to external partners, including tax clinics and legal services. “We play a role in an ecosystem,” Low said. “There’s no way that we can be an expert on all the different areas.” The scale of that ecosystem is significant. Since 2014, The Social Outfit has employed more than 125 refugees and migrants through its programs, paying them more than $2 million in wages. In 2025, 83 per cent of program participants reported that The Social Outfit was their first Australian job. Almost all retail training participants transitioned to further employment through industry partnerships. For Low, the future of Australian fashion manufacturing lies in the overlap among skills shortages, local production, and talent development. “There’s seamstresses who are retiring, and we are delivering training programs… so these very skilled refugee women can actually take on the jobs within major fashion houses in Sydney that are consistently vacant,” she said. The vision is not insular growth, but system-wide contribution. “What does it look like if The Social Outfit starts to develop talent that can fill gaps within online retail, production rooms, product development, customer service, and data analytics?” Low asked. In a sector hollowing out its junior pathways, The Social Outfit argues that commercial retail viability, environmental responsibility, and community-led employment are not competing goals but mutually reinforcing ones.