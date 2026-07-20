BusinessOnline marketplaces

The last resort: Shein’s Hong Kong listings, explained

Clothes from fast-fashion brand Shein
Hong Kong wasn’t Shein’s initial plan. (Source: Reuters/Jorge Silva)
By Tong Van
After failed runs at New York and London, the fast-fashion giant Shein is weeks from a Hong Kong debut at less than half its peak valuation. The fast-fashion group won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee, Reuters reported, clearing the last procedural hurdle before investor roadshows and book-building can begin. Shein is seeking a valuation of US$40 billion to US$50 billion, against the US$100 billion it commanded in a 2022 funding round, when a New York float still

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