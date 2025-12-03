BusinessMarketing

TerryWhite Chemmart expands in-store retail media network

TerryWhite Chemmart screen
The screens will be installed in high-traffic areas. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

TerryWhite Chemmart will roll out 200 new in-pharmacy digital screens across its first 100 stores nationwide by early next year, expanding its retail-media network, TWC Connect.

The screens, being rolled out next month, will be installed in high-traffic areas, including front-of-store and near dispensaries. 

The company also plans to extend the network to all 620+ TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacies over the next year, aiming to make TWC Connect one of Australia’s largest pharmacy-based retail-media platforms.

“The network forms part of TWC Connect’s broader omnichannel ecosystem, which includes on-site and off-site digital placements, in-store activations, and communications via the brand’s loyalty database, all underpinned by first-party health and pharmacy data,” said Janice Hoogeveen, GM marketing and retail media at TerryWhite Chemmart. 

The expansion is designed to boost campaign performance, combining advanced targeting, data-driven insights, and creative solutions to drive customer engagement.

“This expansion allows our partners to deliver targeted, contextually relevant campaigns to customers who are already thinking about their wellbeing,” added Michael Beaumont, GM at TerryWhite Chemmart. 

“Our environment is unique. It’s credible, health-led, and brand-safe, giving suppliers a trusted context where engagement comes naturally.”

