Terry White Chemmart partners expand telehealth service

TerryWhite Chemmart has partnered with DoorDash and Hola Health in a bid to expand the telehealth services it offers.

The pharmacy group’s agreement with Hola Health will allow ‘a seamless integration’ of its Health Engine booking platform, the TerryWhite Chemmart website, and the myTWC app, where customers access various health services through its CareClinic program.

The deal with DoorDash will provide a two-hour delivery service from nearly 400 pharmacies within TerryWhite Chemmart’s network.

The company also reaffirmed its partnership with Health Engine and expects further collaboration to improve accessibility to health and care.

“Our commitment is to provide comprehensive health care tailored to the needs of our customers,” said Nick Munroe, executive GM at TerryWhite Chemmart.

“These initiatives not only enhance the customer experience but also streamline operations for our pharmacies meaning more time can be spent with our customers.”