Temple & Webster posts record sales as profit lifts

Temple & Webster has reported record FY26 revenue, with growth across home improvement, trade and exclusive products helping lift underlying earnings.

Revenue increased 11 per cent to $665 million for the year ended June 30, while underlying EBITDA rose 28 per cent to $25.9 million.

Home improvement was a key growth driver, with revenue up 39 per cent to $59 million. Trade and Commercial revenue increased 16 per cent to $56 million.

The retailer also increased the share of exclusive products in its sales mix. Exclusives accounted for 51 per cent of FY26 revenue, compared with 45 per cent in FY25.

Temple & Webster attributed the improvement to changes to its promotional and pricing strategy, greater supplier support and more efficient digital marketing. Cost-reduction initiatives, primarily through AI-led automation, generated $3 million in savings in the second half compared with the first half.

Temple & Webster is targeting FY27 EBITDA of $33 million to $40 million despite a softer start to the year, with revenue down 13 per cent year to date against a strong prior-year comparison.