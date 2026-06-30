BusinessStrategy

Swarovski and co start fanning out to the Thai Provinces

Swarovski store at Central Udon.
Swarovski store at Central Udon.
By Michael Baker
It’s a shimmering site on the ground floor of Central Udon, the only regional mall in Udon Thani Province in northeast Thailand. Swarovski has a new store on the highly trafficked walkway that threads through the mall, from the parking lots on the north side to the kerbside on the south. The Swarovski unit isn’t large, around 35sqm, but its visual impact extends well beyond its size. For company, on the same pedestrian thoroughfare, it’s joined by rivals Dior, Chanel, Orient and Coach. Swa

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