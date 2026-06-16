BusinessStrategy

How Victoria’s Secret beat back Brett Blundy’s boardroom challenge

An interior shot of a Victoria’s Secret store in Munich, Germany.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Victoria’s Secret didn’t just survive Brett Blundy’s activist push, it turned the proxy battle into a referendum on its own turnaround.  The Australian investor had attempted to oust long-serving chair Donna James and fellow board member Mariam Naficy at the company’s annual meeting, but the move was decisively rejected.  For a company still rebuilding its brand and credibility, the result signals more than governance stability – it reflects investor confidence in a fragile b

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