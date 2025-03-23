Shopfront takes out Ebay Australia’s 2025 Circular Fashion Fund top honour

Ebay Australia and the Australian Fashion Council have announced Shopfront as the winner of Ebay’s 2025 Circular Fashion Fund.

The award recognises Shopfront’s efforts to help address Australia’s ongoing textile waste crisis.

While Shopfront received $100,000, runners-up Hatch and Make and Hello Tailr, each took home $50,000. All three winners also gain networking introduction opportunities, educational programs, and mentoring sessions under the program.

Shopfront will also pitch its ideas to Ebay Ventures in Ebay’s global competition, competing for the title of Circular Fashion Innovator of the Year with a US$300,000 prize.

Nate Spiteri, co-founder and CEO of Shopfront, said the company’s mission is to make fashion retail seamless, scalable, and sustainable.

“This funding will help us enhance our AI-powered tool, streamlining the resale process across multiple marketplaces and making it easier for sellers to extend the life cycle of garments. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and mentors to accelerate sustainable solutions for the future of fashion.”

By the end of this year, Ebay’s Circular Fashion Fund plans to allocate US$1.2 million for start-ups worldwide and offer more than 200 hours in mentoring and networking assistance with industry experts.

In line with the sector’s 2030 objectives, the Circular Fashion Fund was established in 2023 to encourage innovation and assist companies that cut waste and advance circularity.