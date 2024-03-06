Report urges Melbourne city retailers to embrace ‘twilight trading’

Melbourne retailers have been urged to extend trading hours beyond 5pm to respond to changing consumer behaviour.

A study backed by the Australian Retailers Association and commissioned by Melbourne City and Victorian government – dubbed the Twilight Trade Project report – proposes retail trading hours to be between 10am and 7pm from Sunday to Wednesday and 10am to 9pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“We know that global shopping destinations seamlessly weave retail into the fabric of the city, with vibrant retail offerings and trading hours that allow customers to shop when they want to shop,” ARA CEO Paul Zahra said.

“We also know how weekends and time with friends and family is important. So being able to spend time to go from shopping to dinner to seeing a show or movie and then perhaps onto a bar or club means that the whole city needs to be open for business.”

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp also noted that foot traffic has increased 35 per cent in the city after 6pm as people head into town to enjoy retail, food, and entertainment.

“We’re encouraging city retailers to take full advantage of this change in consumer behaviour – shifting their opening hours to reflect when city visitors want to shop.”

The ARA will encourage more retailers to adopt the twilight trading hours in information sessions that will begin in April.