BusinessRegulatory

What did Woolworths see in the IGA down the road?

Woolworths IGA Taylor Road
One bizarre visit reveals the serious power imbalance between independents and the majors. (Source: Taylor Road IGA)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Just two weeks ago, At Taylor Road IGA in Nedlands, ‘Kelly’s IGA’, CCTV showed at least a dozen Woolworths employees in branded uniforms walking the aisles, taking photos and apparently studying displays. Their visit came only weeks before Woolworths is due to open a new 4000sqm full-line supermarket at Nedlands Square, 900 metres away. “Just taking in your beautiful store because we need to see how we can beat it and be better than you”, the group leader said, according to store manag

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