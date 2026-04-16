Operation Pulse: Police surpass 1000 arrest mark in retail crime crackdown

Victoria’s police force is continuing with its retail crime crackdown, as the Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA) welcomes its “massive success”.

Operation Pulse has been running since December 2025. Placing police officers and protective service officers (PSOs) on patrol in Victorian shopping centres.

The state’s government said in early March that it has led to a 73 per cent drop in retail theft and a 50 per cent drop in violent events since its inception. The operation received a further $6.5 million investment to extend it to the end of the year.

Recent results from Operation Pulse show that more than 1000 arrests and more than 2000 charges have been made since December. The SCCA credited the state government with its success.

“The latest results for Victoria Police’s Operation Pulse prove once again that it’s been a massive success in addressing community safety, backed by an intelligence-led, targeted and coordinated response to retail crime,” SCCA CEO, Angus Nardi, said.

“The shopping centres covered by Operation Pulse have hundreds of thousands of customer visits every single day, and the operation has given small businesses, customers and workers massive assurance and confidence.”

Nardi added that the operation is also helping prevent such crimes by catching repeat offenders.

“This operation is a clear example of what can be achieved through strong partnerships,” he said. “The SCCA and our members have worked closely with Victoria Police and the Victorian Government to support a coordinated and evidence-based approach to tackling retail crime.”

“We commend Victoria Police and PSOs for their professionalism and dedication, and we look forward to continuing to work together to strengthen community safety.”