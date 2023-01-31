Free Subscription

Business|Shopping centres & malls

Peter Huddle permanently appointed to Vicinity CEO role

(Source: vicinity.com.au)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 31, 2023< 1 mins read

Peter Huddle will take over permanent responsibilities as Vicinity Centre’s new CEO and MD, effective tomorrow, February 1.

In November last year, he was named acting CEO when Grant Kelley retired, prompting a global search.

Huddle joined Vicinity in 2019 and is responsible for the company’s property management, leasing, operations, development, and marketing functions while leading an integrated and customer-focused team.

Vicinity’s chairman Trevor Gerber said: “Peter’s appointment reflects his leadership skills, deep commercial experience, and exemplary track record at Vicinity, and together with the board, I am delighted the new CEO comes from within the company.”

Huddle said the company has the “right strategy in place” to deliver long-term growth.

“I am looking forward to helping shape Vicinity’s future as a high-performing, property-led sector leader and ultimately, delivering shared value for our customers, retailers, strategic partners, investors and importantly, the Vicinity team.”

