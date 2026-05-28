One week later, the Starbucks Korea boycott is still ongoing

he company said it had suffered a “very significant” drop in sales following the “incident”. Industry payment data reported weekly payment volume at Starbucks Korea fell 26.3 per cent, equivalent to 8.47 billion won, in a week. Chairman steps forward On May 26, the chairman of Shinsegae Group, which operates Starbucks Korea, appeared at a press conference at the Josun Palace Hotel in Seoul. Chung Yong-jin bowed three times and pleaded for forgiveness from the families of democracy activists killed by the country’s former military dictatorship. “To the families of those who took part in the May 18 democratic uprising who have felt profound pain and disappointment because of this incident, to the citizens of Gwangju and to all the people of Korea, I sincerely bow my head in apology as chairman of Shinsegae Group and ask for your forgiveness,” Chung said. “The responsibility lies with me. It is my fault.” It was his second public apology in a week. However, Gwangju mayor Kang Gi-jung sharply criticised the press conference, arguing it failed to address key concerns and lacked a genuine apology, a clear investigation and accountability, accusing Chung of shielding himself behind his employees rather than taking full responsibility. Even after the company announced it would allow full refunds on prepaid card balances between June 1 and 14, lifting its usual requirement that customers spend 60 per cent of their balance before receiving a refund, the remediation measures were met with scepticism by critics who noted that the maximum refundable amount of 2 million won suggests the company is managing financial exposure rather than offering a genuine gesture of contrition. What the investigation found and didn’t The internal probe, led by Shinsegae Audit Team Leader Yang Jong-hwan, covered 15 individuals: five executives, five working-level employees, and five people in the approval chain. Its findings were released alongside Chung’s apology. According to the company, the “Tank Day” name and May 18 launch date were finalised on April 15. The e-commerce team told investigators they had chosen the date because weekday online sales were stronger, and because the Tank tumbler had the best inventory and revenue projections of the three featured products. No one flagged the date. The phrase that recalled the 1987 police cover story for the torture death of student activist Park Jong-chol, ‘Tak on the desk!’, was inserted by the e-commerce team on May 8, just ten days before launch, without being reported upward to the planning executive or company management. The commerce team’s proposal had been signed by the team leader, then the manager, division leader and CEO before it was launched. The investigation found that some of the seven approvers signed off without ever opening the email attachment containing the marketing design. The legal review process used in past campaigns was bypassed to prioritise speed. Then came the detail that has consumed Korean media: the AI defence. Some employees were quoted as saying they asked artificial intelligence for ideas and did not think such phrases would be a problem. “They said, ‘We asked AI. We never even thought about May 18. Only after the issue became controversial did we realise it could be problematic,’” a Shinsegae executive told the press conference. Three of the five e-commerce team members declined to submit their smartphones for forensic examination, citing personal privacy concerns, leaving the probe unable to definitively establish whether advance coordination had occurred. The AI explanation has been received with a mixture of disbelief and grim recognition. A tool that generates rhyming promotional copy on demand does not know that “tank” and “May 18” share a meaning that no amount of Tumblr inventory justifies. A senior Shinsegae executive acknowledged the issue, noting that two of the marketing team employees were in their early 20s and three were in their late 30s, and saying their understanding of history may not fully align with the level of historical awareness expected by society. That observation, delivered without apparent irony, reveals its own institutional failure: a company that generates 3 trillion won annually from Korean consumers had apparently not considered historical literacy a prerequisite for marketing that product. The call option There is a contractual dimension to this crisis that has begun to enter the public conversation. The 2021 agreement under which E-Mart acquired its 67.5 per cent stake in Starbucks Korea contains two call option clauses that allow Starbucks Coffee International to repurchase shares under certain conditions. The second clause carries a particularly sharp edge. If the licensing agreement is terminated due to E-Mart’s liability, Starbucks Coffee International can buy back E-Mart’s entire stake at a 35 per cent discount to fair valuation. At the US$2.3 billion valuation established at the time of the original transaction, that discount would represent a loss of roughly $800 million to Shinsegae’s retail arm. Shinsegae executive Jeon Sangjin was asked directly whether Seattle had raised the call option in its communications with the Korean partner. Jeon said the call option had not been raised by the parent company, adding that the current situation does not fall into the category covered by the clause. Starbucks’s US headquarters has been kept informed of all developments in real time and is treating the matter “very seriously” with formal discussions on internal risk management and control system improvements expected to begin within days. Wider contamination The boycott has spread beyond coffee shops. The controversy has extended to the entertainment sector, with actor Jung Min-chan being forced to leave the musical “Diaghilev” after posting a photo of himself inside a Starbucks. Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-jung announced that Starbucks products will no longer be used at government events, lamenting the chain’s “anti-historical behaviour”. Protests have been held outside Starbucks Korea’s corporate offices. Delivery workers have reportedly joined boycott efforts. What is particularly striking to retail analysts is the speed and structural quality of the backlash. This is not a diffuse online complaint. It is a coordinated withdrawal by consumers with 13 million app accounts, prepaid cards and loyalty rewards, all of which are now being surrendered as statements of principle. The path back is not obvious. Apologies have been issued by every executive with a title. The CEO has been fired. A chairman has bowed publicly twice. A full refund window has been opened. Police are investigating. And still, weekly payments are down more than a quarter. Starbucks Korea spent twenty-five years building the most dominant coffee brand in Asia’s most coffee-saturated market. It now has, at most, a few months to demonstrate that the institution it built is more durable than the incident that has defined its spring. The *tal-buck* generation is watching. Further reading: How Starbucks Korea’s ‘Tank Day’ became a masterclass in institutional failure.