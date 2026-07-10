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Inside L’Oréal’s next-gen product placement in the Legally Blonde prequel

L’Oréal CMO on the future of ‘Beautytainment’
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
L’Oréal Paris is using its sponsorship of Legally Blonde prequel Elle to formalise a new media thesis: beauty brands shouldn’t sit alongside culture, they should become part of it. In the process, the brand is turning its long‑running empowerment platform into what chief digital and marketing officer Georgia Hack calls “Beautytainment – the strategic intersection of beauty, entertainment, and culture.” A global test case for “beautytainment” The Elle deal positions L’Oréal Pa

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