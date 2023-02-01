CEOs exit: The Reject Shop, Best & Less leaders step down

The CEOs of two discount retail chains — The Reject Shop and Best & Less Group — have stepped down with immediate effect today citing personal reasons.

Phil Bishop, the CEO of The Reject Shop, will leave the business after just six months in the role, while Best & Less Group CEO Rodney Orrock has stepped down to continue his recovery from cancer.

Steven Fisher, chairman of The Reject Shop, said the board and team have thanked Bishop for his work over the past six months and wish him well. Bishop joined the company after terms as director of merchandise & marketing at Bunnings, and as COO at Officeworks.

Phil Bishop

The company’s CFO, Clinton Cahn, has been appointed interim CEO while a search for a permanent replacement is underway.

Murray to continue leading Best & Less

At Best & Less, Jason Murray will remain in charge as executive chair until a new CEO is recruited.

The company said it fully supports Orrock’s decision as he continues to make good progress in his treatment and recovery from lymphoma. Orrock extended his leave in December but feels it is now appropriate to step down.

Murray described Orrock as an “integral part of the business” and a respected leader and colleague.

“He has played an instrumental role in establishing the business as we know it today and setting us up for long-term success. While we are sad to farewell Rod from the team, we fully support his decision to prioritise his health.”

Orrock will receive his accumulated leave entitlements and his six-month notice period paid out on February 28. An external search process for a permanent CEO is in progress.