‘Made right here’: $20 million campaign urges Australians to buy local

Australians are being encouraged to support local manufacturers and growers through Made Right Here, a $20 million government-backed initiative launched by the Australian Made Campaign (AMCL).

The national advertising campaign aims to lift awareness of locally made products through the Australian Made logo, helping consumers make more informed purchasing decisions while supporting local jobs and the broader economy.

Research by Roy Morgan last year shows strong consumer appetite for buying local. The study found that 87 per cent of Australians believe it is important to buy locally-made products, while 79 per cent say they are willing to pay a premium for locally produced goods.

Running nationwide from now until June 30, the Made Right Here campaign will feature across television, radio, print, out-of-home, digital and social media channels. It will highlight the benefits of buying local, from supporting small and medium-sized businesses to strengthening local communities and national supply chains.

The campaign’s video advert brings the green-and-gold kangaroo logo to life, showing it moving through scenes from construction, manufacturing and other industries.

AMCL CEO Ben Lazzaro said the campaign showcases the breadth of Australian-made options available across almost every product category.

“The green-and-gold logo means more than just where something is made,” he said. “It means that when you choose it, you’re backing local businesses and home-grown ideas as well as supporting fellow Aussies.”