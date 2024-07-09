Lush extends Bring it Back recycling program to non-Lush packaging

Lush is extending its all-year-round closed-loop packaging incentive to allow customers to bring even non-Lush plastic cosmetics packaging for its recycling program – but only for a limited time.

Lush will deduct $1 from a customer’s purchase for every plastic cosmetics packaging piece brought to its stores as the company seeks to minimise its plastic footprint.

The inclusion of non-Lush packaging into its Bring it Back program is only valid from July 12 to July 31, during which customers can redeem up to $15 per day.

Known for its cruelty-free and sustainability commitment, Lush claims that its packaging-free products have saved over 13,800 tonnes of plastic from being produced.

The brand said that 50 per cent of its core range is now naked.

“In Lush we work in an industry where the packaging costs the customer more than the product. Now, the customer needs to worry about how to recycle something they didn’t want to buy in the first place,” said Mark Constantine, co-founder and MD of Lush.

“This seems like a raw deal to us. If we can cut out all the plastic packaging, we can give our customers better value for money.”