Kogan caught selling illegal animal traps online in New Zealand

Trans-Tasman online retailer Kogan has been caught out by an animal rights group selling illegal glue traps in New Zealand.

The glue traps were used in the past to catch rodents – but have been outlawed in New Zealand due to their cruelty. Glue traps catch rats and mice with an adhesive when they walk across a flat surface. It can take days for a rodent to die from dehydration or starvation. They can also rip patches of fur and skin from the animal as it struggles to escape and some animals may chew off their own limb to save themselves, according to animal rights organisation Safe.

Besides the cruelty, the traps also catch birds, lizards and other small animals, including endangered species.

“These traps are horrifically cruel and indiscriminate. They’re a risk to all small animals, including birds and lizards,” said Safe’s head of investigations, Will Appelbe.

Glue traps for rodents were outlawed in 2015 and convictions for selling them carry penalties of up to $50,000 for individuals and $250,000 for companies. Glue traps for insects remain legal.

Kogan – which operates the Mighty Ape, Dick Smith and Matt Blatt online stores as well as the primary platform under its own name – withdrew the product from sale after being contacted by Safe last week.

“It was good to see Kogan.com act so quickly, but more needs to be done to stop these traps entering the country,” said Appelbe, noting that other websites including Fruugo.co.nz and Alibaba still have the products listed.

“Animals will continue to suffer without action, and the Ministry for Primary Industries needs to take stronger action against online marketplaces that choose to flout the existing regulations.

“All glue traps must be banned,” said Appelbe. “They cannot differentiate between rats, mice, insects or native lizards like skinks and geckos.”