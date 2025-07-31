As wellness soars, are hotels and gyms the new department stores?

el Group, Amatus is charting a distinctly modern path, reflecting a deeper shift happening in wellness retail. “Consumers today are seeking products that deliver real results – whether in their fitness routines or beauty regimens, that align with their lifestyles,” founder Amy Zapanatis told Inside Retail. “Our partners are looking to offer functional beauty that appeals to a generation demanding efficacy, shelf appeal and innovative solutions,” she added. Zapanatis is taking advantage of a growing demand for products that align with the customer journey beyond traditional stores. As wellness and personal care categories continue to converge, Zapanatis’ launch strategy is an example of retailers and brands rethinking how and where product discovery takes place with experiences driving engagement. “Non-traditional retail environments such as gyms, wellness clinics and co-working spaces are becoming key discovery points for brands that prioritise performance and science-led solutions,” she explained. These spaces embed the product into a consumer’s daily routine, during a time when demand for efficacy and simplicity is highest. Amatus’ everyday range, called Revive, which includes a body wash, shampoo, hand lotion and micellar water, is already in regular use across premium wellness providers throughout the country. This is a wider trend of product-as-experience, where formulation and function are designed to be discovered in places of presence, not on a shelf. Elevating brands through wellness zones Distributors like Vanity Group have been instrumental in reshaping how beauty and wellness brands break into the hospitality sector, turning traditional hotel amenities into brand touchpoints. Vanity Group prioritises presence in luxury hotels and lifestyle venues over traditional retail channels, instead embedding skincare brands it distributes – including Hunter Lab and Grown Alchemist – into lifestyle-focused hospitality and wellness venues. The strategy is proving influential. Hunter Lab, headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, offers a dedicated hotel collection. The collection equips premium Australian hotels, ranging from Hotel Sorrento, Zensi Retreat, Vue De Monde and The Cambium with branded body and skincare amenities Similarly, Grown Alchemist has adopted a hospitality-first retail strategy, stocking its botanical and biotech‑infused skincare and bodycare ranges within five‑star hotels, spas and fitness clubs both domestically and globally. For retailers and operators, this represents a shift in merchandising strategy. Premium fitness and co-working operators are now becoming product curators, aligning themselves with brands that add perceived value to their spaces. “I saw the opportunity in these relationships to collaborate with like-minded individuals and businesses, providing Amatus with exposure, credibility and delivering in value,” Zapanatis said. Rather than launching with national retailers or digital mass campaigns, Zapanatis opted for what she describes as “organic growth” rooted in partnerships. “I reached out to brands I genuinely admired, frequently visited and companies I believed in, where our target consumers shared similar values and interests,” she said. This distribution strategy – placing skincare directly into premium wellness environments – is as much about brand building as it is about market penetration. “Engaging directly with communities through face-to-face interactions allows us to better understand their needs and preferences, enabling us to create meaningful experiences,” she said. “My background as a beauty therapist since age 17 has instilled a deep appreciation for personal connection… and I see that as a strategic advantage in cultivating genuine relationships.” But with early traction now confirmed, Zapanatis is preparing for the next phase. “While I prioritise quality over quantity, I have some things already in the pipeline when it comes to expanding into a broader retail footprint, ensuring sustainable growth that maintains our integrity and connection with our community,” she stated. This includes future moves into the direct-to-consumer space, strategic retail partnerships in Australia, and interest from international stockists in the UAE, UK and the US. “Strategically, we’ll focus on sustainable growth by enhancing our online and in-store presence, launching exclusive product lines and exploring new markets that resonate with our mission,” she explained. Product experience is becoming a moment of brand storytelling and Amatus can offer a glimpse into what the future of beauty retail may look like; discovery-led, experience-first and built on the principles of integration beyond the shelf locations.