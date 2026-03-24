BusinessStrategy

Inside Lanvin Group’s management shake-up and business reset

Lanvin
The group finds itself in a period of contraction. (Source: Lanvin)
By Tong Van
Four years after its 2022 public listing via SPAC, the group finds itself in a period of contraction. Leadership turnover, declining revenues, and a series of asset disposals point to a business retrenching to survive. Management reset The Fosun-backed luxury fashion group, which owns Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, and St John, has burned through multiple top executives since 2022. Joann Cheng, the architect of the group’s formation and IPO, exited in 2023. She was followed by Eric Chan, a lon

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