How late nights, hard work built an online fashion brand Zhanda the Label

The rapid rise of WA fashion brand Zhanda The Label from side hustle to established business with customers worldwide is no accident. The people whom run it maintain careers that require great focus and concentration. Founder Hayley Leek was completing full-time university study and working part time at SILK Bunbury as a dermal clinician when she launched the business 15 months ago. She now works full-time as an Aesthetic Nurse at the same clinic. Then, as he does to this day, Hayley’s partner – Joseph – works as a full-time power station operator.

“Both careers require attention to detail, skills that became invaluable when building a business from the ground up,” Hayley explains.

Hayley and Joseph have both always been passionate about fashion. However, with neither of them having any background in either fashion or e-commerce, they had to learn everything hands-on: product development, supply chains, branding, logistics, customer experience and marketing.

A labour of love in the early hours

“We built Zhanda late at night, on weekends, and in between shift work,” Hayley says. “That grounding in ‘real-world’ careers shaped how we approached the brand. Our aim is professionalism, consistency, and a strong respect for customers’ trust.”

The name of the business is dear to Hayley’s heart. Aged 18 working as a vet nurse, a Himalayan cat named Xander was brought into the clinic to be euthanised because his family were going traveling. “I couldn’t let that be his fate, so l adopted him, instantly,” she declares. “I altered the spelling of his name to Zhanda, giving it a unique twist to suit his unique personality. Zhanda was the epitome of elegance. I wanted his too-cool name and his memory to live on: Zhanda The Label reflects his beauty and regal demeanour – full of personality, weird yet wonderful.

Zhanda was inspired by a desire to create elevated, functional apparel that feels intentional. The couple saw a gap in the market for ‘athleisure’ pieces that balance comfort, quality, and timeless design, while still being accessible. They packed early orders on their study table after long shifts, storing stock in plastic tubs in the spare room.

Reinvestment in longevity

“From the beginning, we acted as though our first $10,000 was a million dollars, reinvesting carefully and making decisions with sustainability in mind rather than short-term hype,” Hayley says. “That mindset continues to guide everything we do today.

“Our primary ethos has always been longevity in both product and brand,” she adds. “We design pieces meant to be worn repeatedly, styled multiple ways, and kept long-term.”

Starting small allowed Hayley and Joseph to stay agile and deeply connected to their customers. Every order is handled personally, and early feedback directly shaped their designs and operations. That hands-on beginning remains a core part of the brand’s DNA, even as Zhanda has grown beyond its humble origins.

For the first eight months, Zhanda grew without any paid advertising. Instead, the couple focused on customer connection and trust. Social media played a key role, with consistency of messaging and community engagement the priority.

Building a community of followers

“We worked closely with micro-influencers, engaged genuinely with our audience, and focused heavily on customer experience,” Hayley explains. “Repeat customers, word-of-mouth recommendations, organic content, and studio content drove early growth. Every message was answered personally, and every customer felt seen. That trust has compounded over time.”

After reaching our first $10,000 in sales, Hayley and Joseph deliberately managed growth intentionally to be steady rather than explosive. Profits were reinvested into improving fabric quality, refining fits, expanding colourways, and strengthening logistics. “We focused on doing a few things exceptionally well rather than scaling too quickly, leading to customers overseas,” Hayley says. “International orders came without targeted global marketing, which was a clear signal that the brand message was resonating beyond our local market. Today, Zhanda is trusted by customers worldwide – the result of consistency, quality, and patience, we believe.”

A measured, step-by-step approach

And looking ahead, Hayley and Joseph will maintain that focus on sustainable, thoughtful growth. “In 2026 and beyond, we plan to expand our collections while maintaining the same standards of quality and design integrity that defined our early days,” Hayley says. They will continue the recent shift to using paid advertising, but will carefully monitor its effectiveness, introduce it strategically and only when required. They will not embark on grandiose, widespread campaigns.

“We see Zhanda continuing to evolve into a globally recognised brand that remains grounded in its South-Western Australian beginnings,” Hayley declares. “Our goal is longevity: to grow slowly, serve our customers well, and build a brand we’re proud of for decades to come.”