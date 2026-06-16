BusinessStrategy

How Florasis sells Asian identity in a compact case

Florasis
“Every detail is intentional. It’s all about expressing who we are as a brand and why we exist.” (Source: Florasis)
By Tong Van
Positioned across the aisle from Shiseido and shelved beside Clarins inside Dubai Mall, Florasis’ packaging resembles artwork, with eyeshadow palettes engraved with scenes from Chinese tales and setting powder compacts sculpted in the precise shape of a lotus leaf. Cultural artefact to global contender Florasis was founded in 2017 in Hangzhou, a city historically associated with poets, scholars and West Lake’s famously photogenic scenery. The city is rooted in traditional Chinese beauty ritu

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